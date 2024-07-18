2 Detroit Lions Rookies Selected in 2024 UFL Draft

Multiple Detroit Lions Rookies Selected in UFL Draft

Two undrafted free agents (UDFAs) from the Detroit Lions were picked in the 2024 United Football League (UFL) college draft held on Wednesday. Wide receiver Isaiah Williams from Illinois and edge rusher Isaac Ukwu from Mississippi were selected by UFL teams in the 10-round draft.

Draft Selections and Teams

Ukwu was taken in the third round by the Michigan Panthers, while Williams found a spot on the Birmingham Stallions in the fourth round.

With the third pick of the 2024 UFL College Draft, we have selected Isaac Ukwu 🤩💪 pic.twitter.com/lq8d6ZYVVl — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) July 17, 2024

We've selected WR Isaiah Williams with our 4th pick in the 2024 UFL College Draft! #GiddyUp 🐎 pic.twitter.com/3ujLrTxSWj — B2B2B CHAMPION STALLIONS 🏆🏆🏆 (@USFLStallions) July 17, 2024

To be draft-eligible in the UFL, players must have been eligible for the NFL Draft, which requires being at least three years out of high school and having no remaining college eligibility. These players, having gone undrafted in the NFL, now have their rights held by their respective UFL teams should they opt to join.

Current Status and Future Options

Williams and Ukwu, currently part of the Detroit Lions’ roster, are not mandated to report to their UFL teams. Should they fail to secure a spot on Detroit’s 53-man roster come September, joining the UFL remains an option. Additionally, they are still eligible to join an NFL practice squad but may choose to move to the UFL given the league’s “NFL OUT” clause, which allows players to leave their UFL contracts if approached by an NFL team.

Upcoming Detroit Lions Training Camp

The Detroit Lions’ training camp begins with full practices on July 24, though rookies, including Williams and Ukwu, are scheduled to report on July 20 to start the acclimation process. The team will conduct camp over the following five weeks, with roster cutdowns anticipated after the third preseason game in late August.