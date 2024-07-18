in Lions News Reports

2 Detroit Lions Rookies Selected in 2024 UFL Draft

Two undrafted free agents (UDFAs) from the Detroit Lions were picked in the 2024 United Football League (UFL) college draft held on Wednesday. Wide receiver Isaiah Williams from Illinois and edge rusher Isaac Ukwu from Mississippi were selected by UFL teams in the 10-round draft.

Draft Selections and Teams

Ukwu was taken in the third round by the Michigan Panthers, while Williams found a spot on the Birmingham Stallions in the fourth round.

To be draft-eligible in the UFL, players must have been eligible for the NFL Draft, which requires being at least three years out of high school and having no remaining college eligibility. These players, having gone undrafted in the NFL, now have their rights held by their respective UFL teams should they opt to join.

Current Status and Future Options

Williams and Ukwu, currently part of the Detroit Lions’ roster, are not mandated to report to their UFL teams. Should they fail to secure a spot on Detroit’s 53-man roster come September, joining the UFL remains an option. Additionally, they are still eligible to join an NFL practice squad but may choose to move to the UFL given the league’s “NFL OUT” clause, which allows players to leave their UFL contracts if approached by an NFL team.

Upcoming Detroit Lions Training Camp

The Detroit Lions’ training camp begins with full practices on July 24, though rookies, including Williams and Ukwu, are scheduled to report on July 20 to start the acclimation process. The team will conduct camp over the following five weeks, with roster cutdowns anticipated after the third preseason game in late August.

Written by W.G. Brady

