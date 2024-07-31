in Lions News Reports

2 Detroit Lions Suffer Serious Injuries At Training Camp

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed Wednesday that the team has been hit with two significant injuries following Tuesday’s practice. Defensive end John Cominsky and veteran guard Netane Muti are both facing long-term absences due to injuries that will require surgery.

Cominsky and Muti Injuries

“Both of them have injuries that are going to knock them out for a while and both will need surgeries,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “And I hate that for both players. Both of them were having good camps.”

Cominsky suffered a torn MCL during practice, while Muti incurred a shoulder injury shortly thereafter. Campbell expressed optimism about Cominsky’s potential return for a deep run later in the season. “That was what we talked about. Yeah, we’re optimistic,” Campbell stated. “And look, if anybody can do it, anybody can come back and be ready to go late in the season, we know Cominsky will do everything he can to get back.”

Adjusting the Detroit Lions Roster

The plan for Muti, who was vying for a reserve guard position, remains unclear. Muti was signed in the offseason to add veteran experience to the Lions’ young offensive line. With his injury, the Lions have already taken steps to fill the gap by signing six-year veteran Ike Boettger, who took over Muti’s spot during the practice session.

Campbell acknowledged the impact of losing Cominsky but emphasized confidence in the team’s defensive depth, mentioning Josh Paschal, Marcus Davenport, and Levi Onwuzurike as players ready to step up. “You never want to lose a player like that, but yeah, I do think we’re in position to certainly handle this,” Campbell said. “We feel pretty good about the guys that we have in there.”

