2 Detroit Lions who could be traded before NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are looking to rebuild their defense and are willing to explore trade options for players who may not fit into their long-term plans. Two players that could be traded before the upcoming NFL draft are running back D'Andre Swift and defensive back Jeff Okudah. Swift, a talented player who has been plagued by injuries, may now be more valuable as trade bait to acquire draft capital. Meanwhile, Okudah has yet to live up to his potential and a fresh start could be in his best interest.

Key points:

Detroit Lions are building through the draft and may look to trade players who don't fit into their long-term plans

D'Andre Swift, a speedy running back, may be more valuable in acquiring draft picks than playing for the Lions due to injuries and the devaluation of the running back position

Jeff Okudah, a talented defensive back, has struggled to execute and play at a high level, and, at this point, the team is not likely to pick up his fifth-year option



Swift and Okudah By the Numbers

D'Andre Swift had 542 rushing yards and 357 receiving yards in 2022

Jeff Okudah had 73 tackles, 7 passes defended, and an interception in 2022

The stats provided show that both players have talent and potential value in a trade. Swift's speed and ability to make game-changing plays make him an attractive option for teams in need of a running back, while Okudah's ability to defend against passes could make him a valuable addition to a team's defense.

The Bottom Line – Lions could look to wheel and deal

The Detroit Lions are a team that is looking toward the future, and the potential trade of Swift and Okudah would be a sign of their commitment to building a strong team for the long term. By acquiring draft picks and freeing up cap space, the Lions can add new talent to their roster and improve their chances of success in the years to come. While both players have talent and potential, the Lions are willing to make tough decisions in order to achieve their goal of building a winning team.