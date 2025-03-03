2 Detroit Lions Who Could Soon Be Cut

The Detroit Lions have a tough offseason ahead as they look to make the necessary adjustments to strengthen their roster. Among the decisions they’ll need to make are whether to part ways with a couple of players who, despite past contributions, may no longer fit into their future plans. Two names that could soon be on the chopping block are Za’Darius Smith and Graham Glasgow.

Za’Darius Smith: A High-Risk, High-Reward Move

Za’Darius Smith, who was acquired midseason via trade from the Cleveland Browns, played a key role in providing the Lions’ defense with much-needed pass rush. However, his impact was not enough to propel the team into the playoffs. The Lions now face a tricky situation with Smith’s contract.

Smith’s 2025 cap hit is a sizable $5.727 million, but the Lions have the option to cut him with no dead cap penalty if they do so before March 15, the third day of the new league year. If they hold onto Smith past this date, his $2 million signing bonus from his Browns contract would kick in, converting into dead cap. The Lions have little incentive to keep him on the roster under his current deal, and cutting him before March 15 could provide a clean break and save them the bonus money.

Graham Glasgow: A Declining Veteran

Graham Glasgow, who returned to Detroit last offseason on a three-year, $20 million deal, was brought in to solidify the Lions’ offensive line. However, his first season back in Detroit did not live up to expectations. Now entering his age-33 season, it’s clear that Glasgow may be on the decline of his career.

Glasgow’s 2025 cap hit stands at $7.437 million, and while cutting him would incur a $5.312 million dead cap charge, the Lions would save $2.125 million in 2025. Given his struggles last season, cutting Glasgow could be a move that makes sense for Detroit, though it would still come at a cost.

Bottom Line

The Lions have tough decisions ahead as they look to free up cap space and build a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl. Both Za’Darius Smith and Graham Glasgow offer valuable experience, but given their contracts and performances, it’s possible the Lions will part ways with both players in the coming months. Stay tuned as the Lions’ offseason unfolds.