2 Detroit Pistons rookies selected to participate in NBA All-Star Weekend

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the participants for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend, and two Detroit Pistons rookies have made the cut. According to the NBA, Detroit Rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren were selected to play in the Jordan Rising Stars game. This will be the first time ever that two Detroit players will play in the Rising Stars game in the same season.
Rookie Pool of Players
Here are the rookies that have been selected to participate in the Rising Stars game.
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
- AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
- Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
- Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
- Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
- Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
- Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
- Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
- Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Sophomore Pool of Players
Here are the sophomores that have been selected to participate in the Rising Stars game.
- Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks
- Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
G League Pool of Players
Here are the G League players that have been selected to participate in the Rising Stars game.
- Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Mojave King, G League Ignite
- Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
- Mac McClung, Deleware Blue Coats
- Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
- Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers
Why it Matters for the Detroit Pistons
It has been a very long time since the Pistons have contended for an NBA Championship, and it is great to see that Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have been able to make an impact as rookies. As noted above, this is the first time in NBA history that Detroit has had two players selected for the Rising Stars game, and hopefully, it is a sign of great things to come for Detroit Basketball!