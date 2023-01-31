2 Detroit Pistons rookies selected to participate in NBA All-Star Weekend

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the participants for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend, and two Detroit Pistons rookies have made the cut. According to the NBA, Detroit Rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren were selected to play in the Jordan Rising Stars game. This will be the first time ever that two Detroit players will play in the Rising Stars game in the same season.

Rookie Pool of Players

Here are the rookies that have been selected to participate in the Rising Stars game.

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Sophomore Pool of Players

Here are the sophomores that have been selected to participate in the Rising Stars game.

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

G League Pool of Players

Here are the G League players that have been selected to participate in the Rising Stars game.

Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Mojave King, G League Ignite

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle

Mac McClung, Deleware Blue Coats

Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers

Why it Matters for the Detroit Pistons

It has been a very long time since the Pistons have contended for an NBA Championship, and it is great to see that Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have been able to make an impact as rookies. As noted above, this is the first time in NBA history that Detroit has had two players selected for the Rising Stars game, and hopefully, it is a sign of great things to come for Detroit Basketball!



