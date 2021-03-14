2 Detroit Red Wings listed as “high probability” to be traded

Sharing is caring!

The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Detroit Red Wings once again will be looking to sell off assets in order to gain future draft capital.

GM Steve Yzerman has a handful of players on the roster that could be used as bait for playoff bound teams.

Per Helene St. James, there are two players on the roster listed as “high” probability of being dealt – forward Bobby Ryan and defenseman Marc Staal:

“Buzz: Ryan projects to garner significant interest because he’s a 6-2, 208-pound forward who shoots right and has more than a decade’s worth of history as a productive player at even strength and on man advantages. He’s not the player he was in his prime but makes little. The best part for the Wings is Ryan would be highly likely to re-sign in the offseason.”

“Buzz: Who doesn’t love adding a big (6-4, 209) defenseman with experience at the deadline? Staal, 34, has topped 900 regular-season games and 100 playoff games. He’s an in-your-face guy who likes to aggravate. Yzerman acquired Staal in October as an add-on in a trade with the New York Rangers that at the time yielded a second-round pick. Staal projects to bring another draft pick to the rebuild (though the Wings may have to retain some of his salary).”

– – Quotes by Helene St James of The Detroit Free Press Link– –