2 Detroit Red Wings that are ‘highly likely’ to be traded

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is about a month away and though it is highly unlikely that the Detroit Red Wings will be buyers, there is still a chance GM Steve Yzerman could decide to stand pat if his team is in the playoff hunt.

On Monday, Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic released his NHL Trade Deadline Big Board 2.0 and a pair of Red Wings made the list. Those players are Nick Leddy (No. 14) and Vladislav Namestnikov (No. 16)

Here is what Duhatschek has to say about Leddy and Namestnikov.

Likelihood of a trade: High.

Leddy, 30, has been a steadying influence on an improving Detroit team. The Red Wings have been a consistent seller during a rebuild that’s slowly turning the corner. One thing about GM Steve Yzerman is he’s very pragmatic and doesn’t see the world through rose-colored glasses. Accordingly, if someone stepped up and made an offer for Leddy, chances are the Red Wings would move him. He’s a pending UFA, earning $5.5 million. Currently, he’s one of three Red Wing players playing more than 20 minutes per night.

16. Vladislav Namestnikov, Red Wings

Likelihood of a trade: High.

Namestnikov is a trade deadline staple – he’s been moved twice, in-season, in the past four years. Now 29, Namestnikov earns a modest salary ($2 million) and is a pending unrestricted free agent.