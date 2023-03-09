Merch
2 Detroit Tigers infielders suffer injury

By Don Drysdale
Inside the Article:

The Detroit Tigers have been hit with two injuries to their infielders. Andy Ibáñez injured his left ring finger while preparing for the World Baseball Classic in Taiwan. Meanwhile, Tyler Nevin reported oblique discomfort during batting practice and is undergoing an MRI. Both players are competing for infield spots on the Tigers’ Opening Day roster. Ibáñez and Nevin are up against several other players for these positions, including Ryan Kreidler, Zack Short, Jermaine Palacios, Brendon Davis, Cesar Hernandez, and Andre Lipcius. The injuries to Ibáñez and Nevin could affect their chances of securing a spot on the team, as well as the Tigers' overall infield lineup.

Key Points:

  • Ibáñez injured his left ring finger while preparing for the World Baseball Classic in Taiwan
  • Nevin reported oblique discomfort during batting practice and is undergoing an MRI
  • Both players are competing for infield spots on the Tigers’ Opening Day roster
  • The injuries could affect their chances of securing a spot on the team
  • Other players competing for these spots include Ryan Kreidler, Zack Short, Jermaine Palacios, Brendon Davis, Cesar Hernandez, and Andre Lipcius  

Bottom Line: Detroit Tigers infielders face competition for roster spots  

Injuries are always a concern for teams, especially during spring training when players are trying to secure their spots on the roster. The injuries to Ibáñez and Nevin are unfortunate setbacks for the Tigers, who are already facing stiff competition for their infield positions. It remains to be seen how these injuries will impact the team's strategy and lineup for Opening Day, but Ibáñez and Nevin will need to recover quickly and perform well to secure their spots on the roster. The Tigers' infield competition will be one to watch as the season approaches.

