2 Detroit Tigers Named As Top Breakout Players of 2024

The Detroit Tigers have had a season to remember, with two of their brightest stars making a huge impact in 2024. Tarik Skubal and Riley Greene have emerged as the team’s top talents, and they’ve both been recognized on a national level. Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently released his ‘MLB’s Top 20 Breakout Players in 2024' list, and it features not one, but two Tigers. Skubal tops the list at No. 1, while Greene makes an impressive showing at No. 4.

1. Tarik Skubal, LHP, Tigers

WAR: 6.1

Skubal has had an electric season, cementing himself as the premier breakout player in all of baseball. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch’s early praise for the left-handed pitcher has come to fruition in a big way. Hinch noted back in 2021 that Skubal was the best pitching prospect in Detroit’s organization and even went as far as to predict a Cy Young Award in his future. Now, three years later, that prediction is on the brink of reality.

Skubal has posted an outstanding 18-4 record with a 2.39 ERA, dominating hitters throughout the season. He’s racked up 228 strikeouts over 192 innings, leading the league in wins, ERA, strikeouts, ERA+, and FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching). These exceptional numbers showcase why Skubal tops the list as MLB’s biggest breakout player in 2024.

4. Riley Greene, LF, Tigers

WAR: 5.3

Riley Greene’s rise has been equally impressive. After hitting .254 with five home runs in his 2022 rookie season and seeing limited play in 2023 due to injuries, Greene has finally had his breakout year. Playing in 131 games so far, Greene has reached base at a career-high .350 clip while smacking 24 home runs and driving in 72 RBIs.

His stellar performance at the plate earned him his first All-Star appearance, solidifying his role as a key contributor for the Detroit Tigers. Greene’s presence in the lineup has been pivotal to keeping Detroit in contention for a wild-card playoff spot. His breakout has been one of the most exciting storylines for the team this season.

The Detroit Tigers’ Bright Future

The recognition of Tarik Skubal and Riley Greene as two of the top breakout players in all of baseball is a testament to the Detroit Tigers’ growing talent and potential. Both players have played vital roles in keeping Detroit competitive and have laid the foundation for what could be an even more successful future for the team.

With Skubal’s dominance on the mound and Greene’s consistency and power at the plate, the Tigers have found two young stars who could lead them to greater heights in the coming years. If 2024 is any indication, the future is bright for the Detroit Tigers.