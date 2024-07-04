2 Detroit Tigers Prospects Invited to 2024 Futures Game





Two Tigers Prospects Selected for 2024 Futures Game

Two promising Detroit Tigers prospects have been named to the American League roster for the 2024 All-Star Futures Game. Infielder Hao-Yu Lee, currently playing for Double-A Erie, and outfielder Max Clark from Class A Lakeland, will showcase their talents on July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Hao-Yu Lee: A Rising Star

Lee, a 21-year-old from Taiwan, was acquired last summer from the Philadelphia Phillies through the Michael Lorenzen trade. Despite being the youngest player on the Seawolves, Lee has excelled with a .295 average and a .877 OPS, including 14 doubles, four triples, and 11 home runs from 295 plate appearances. Additionally, he’s stolen 12 bases without being caught. Lee primarily plays second base but also has experience at shortstop and third.

Max Clark: A Top Prospect for the Detroit Tigers

Clark, who was the third overall pick in the 2023 draft, ranks as the No. 10 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline. The 19-year-old outfielder has posted a .269 batting average with a .373 on-base percentage and has stolen 23 bases in 25 attempts over 293 plate appearances.

“Max Clark and Hao-Yu Lee will #RepDetroit at the 2024 #FuturesGame,” announced the Detroit Tigers Player Development on Twitter.

These selections highlight the bright future of the Detroit Tigers’ farm system and the potential impact these young players could have on the major league roster in the coming years.