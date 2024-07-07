2 Detroit Tigers Selected to 2024 American League All-Star Team





2 Detroit Tigers Have Been Selected to the All-Star Game For First Time Since 2017



Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal and outfielder Riley Greene have been selected to participate in the 2024 All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, marking their first appearances in the prestigious event.

Skubal and Greene’s Standout Seasons for Detroit Tigers

Skubal, 27, drafted in the ninth round in 2018, has emerged as one of the American League’s top pitchers. Overcoming an injury that sidelined him for much of 2023, he has demonstrated dominance this season with a 10-3 record, a 2.37 ERA, and 132 strikeouts over 110 innings. “You try to kind of hide the emotion, but it’s special to be announced in front of the team and these guys that you go to battle with every day,” Skubal said after finding out about his selection just hours before a career-high 13-strikeout game.

Greene, 23, chosen fifth overall in the 2019 draft, has continued to improve since his 2022 debut. This season, he boasts a .261 batting average, coupled with 17 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs, and a .356 on-base percentage. Expressing his excitement, Greene said, “Being named [to the All-Star team] is just something that shows you’re doing the right things, you’re helping your team when you’re playing well. It’s an honor that shows what you’ve been doing.”

Manager Hinch and Team Support

“It’s really awesome because I got to see the reaction of the players — Tarik and Riley were incredibly excited — and their teammates were so supportive and happy for them,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “It never gets old delivering good news and the team responded accordingly.”

Milestone for the Detroit Tigers

The announcement of their selection adds a notable milestone to the Tigers’ history of All-Star selections, with the last player selection via player or fan vote dating back to 2016. Greene, who plans to surprise his family in Florida over the All-Star break, and Skubal’s achievements reflect the Tigers’ promising future. The 2024 All-Star Game rosters were determined through a combination of fan votes, player ballots, and selections by the commissioner’s office. Both Skubal and Greene’s selections underscore their outstanding performances and contributions to the team this season.