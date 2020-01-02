With 2 difference-making options, even Lions’ GM Bob Quinn can’t screw up the No. 3 pick

Let’s face it, despite holding a baseball bat in the war room, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has not exactly knocked the ball out of the park with his first-round draft picks, at least when it comes to selecting difference-makers.

Detroit Lions First Round picks under Bob Quinn

2016 – Taylor Decker

2017 – Jarrad Davis

2018 – Frank Ragnow

2019 – T.J. Hockenson

Sure, Decker has been average to above average at left tackle and Ragnow looks to be on his way to being one of the best centers in the NFL, but which of those players has been a true difference-maker up to this point? Heck, Hockenson could end up being a top 5 tight end in football but if you could go back in time, would you select him with the No. 8 overall pick?

In 2020, Quinn will have a golden opportunity to add a true difference-maker as the Lions currently hold the No. 3 overall pick after a disastrous 3-12-1 record. In fact, with two obvious options available, even Quinn cannot screw up the pick, can he?

Here are two players who would fit nicely if the Lions select them No. 3 overall.

Jeff Okudah (CB) – Ohio State

If you have paid attention to Ohio State football this season, you have most certainly heard of cornerback Jeff Okudah. Okudah, in my opinion, is the best lockdown defensive back in the 2020 draft and if paired up with Darius Slay (if he is still on the team), the Lions secondary could be scary moving forward.

Derrick Brown (DL) – Auburn

Heading into the 2019 season, the Lions were expected to have one of the better defensive lines in the NFL. Unfortunately, that was not the case at all, as the Lions were not able to stop the run (though they did play better late in the season) or get pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Brown may be an interior defensive lineman but he has proven he has the ability to wreak havoc for quarterbacks looking to set up in the pocket.