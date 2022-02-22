2 Former Detroit Lions QBs selected in Round 1 of USFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 USFL Draft is in the books and not only did former Michigan QB Shea Patterson get selected with the No. 1 overall pick but a pair of former Detroit Lions QBs were also selected.

As you can see below, Jordan Ta’amu was selected No. 2 overall by the Tampa Bay Bandits, while Kyle Sloter was selected No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Breakers.

In December of 2020, Ta’amu was signed to the Lions practice squad. In his second stint in Detroit, Ta’amu signed with the Lions on August 17, 2021, but he was cut six days later.

In November 2019, Sloter was signed by the Lions and he was released in March of 2020.

Neither Sloter nor Ta’amu played a single snap for the Lions.

WE'VE GOT OUR QB 🤠 With the second pick of the #USFLDraft, the Bandits select @JTaamu10! pic.twitter.com/Taro0QqMdx — USFL (@USFL) February 23, 2022