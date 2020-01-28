2 Former Detroit Lions quarterbacks land on same XFL roster

On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters for each of the 8 teams in the league and a couple of former Detroit Lions quarterbacks landed on the same roster.

According to the XFL, former Lions backup QBs Chad Kanoff and Josh Johnson are both on the Los Angeles Wildcats roster.

Both Kanoff and Johnson spent time with the Lions this past season though neither saw any action as Kanoff was cut on Sept. 11 and Johnson was shown the door on Sept. 17.

Nation, do you think either of these former Lions QBs can find their way back to the NFL?