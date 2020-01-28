33.9 F
Detroit
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

2 Former Detroit Lions quarterbacks land on same XFL roster

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

2 Former Detroit Lions quarterbacks land on same XFL roster

On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters for each of the 8 teams in the league and a...
Read more
U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

6 Former Michigan Wolverines make XFL rosters

On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters and those rosters include six former Michigan Wolverines. Here are are the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Who says no? Detroit Red Wings hypothetical trade involves shipping Dylan Larkin out of town

We are now less than one month away from the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline and you can bet your...
Read more
Arnold Powell

On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters for each of the 8 teams in the league and a couple of former Detroit Lions quarterbacks landed on the same roster.

Embed from Getty Images

According to the XFL, former Lions backup QBs Chad Kanoff and Josh Johnson are both on the Los Angeles Wildcats roster.

Both Kanoff and Johnson spent time with the Lions this past season though neither saw any action as Kanoff was cut on Sept. 11 and Johnson was shown the door on Sept. 17.

Nation, do you think either of these former Lions QBs can find their way back to the NFL?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous article6 Former Michigan Wolverines make XFL rosters

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

2 Former Detroit Lions quarterbacks land on same XFL roster

On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters for each of the 8 teams in the league and a...
Read more
U of M News

6 Former Michigan Wolverines make XFL rosters

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters and those rosters include six former Michigan Wolverines. Here are are the six Wolverines who made the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Who says no? Detroit Red Wings hypothetical trade involves shipping Dylan Larkin out of town

Don Drysdale - 0
We are now less than one month away from the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline and you can bet your bottom dollar that Detroit Red...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

The Detroit Lions No. 3 pick just got even more valuable

Arnold Powell - 0
Thanks to a 3-12-1 record in 2019, the Detroit Lions were awarded the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. http://gty.im/902792378 The big question is,...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Alleged Tweet from 2012 predicting Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash/death goes viral

Arnold Powell - 0
On Sunday, the stomach-turning news broke that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, this daughter Gianna, and 7 others were killed when their helicopter...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

The Detroit Lions No. 3 pick just got even more valuable

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Thanks to a 3-12-1 record in 2019, the Detroit Lions were awarded the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. http://gty.im/902792378 The big question is,...
Read more

Richard Sherman rips Detroit Lions culture, says he turned down $20 million guaranteed

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
This coming Sunday, CB Richard Sherman will be playing in the Super Bowl as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. http://gty.im/1202411222 Prior to the 2018...
Read more

Detroit Lions Darius Slay talks about death of his idol, Kobe Bryant

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Sunday, the world seemed to stand still as we all learned that former Los Angeles Lakers' great Kobe Bryant had died in a...
Read more

5 teams that could be the 49ers of 2020 list includes Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
3-12-1. That, unfortunately, was the Detroit Lions record in 2019. http://gty.im/1196676528 The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, finished with a 13-3 record and they are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.