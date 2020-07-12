2 Former Detroit Lions sue NFL, NFLPA

A pair of former Detroit Lions players are suing the NFL and NFLPA over the fact that the new CBA is cutting benefits for retired veterans.

According to reports, former Lions RB Aveion Cason and QB Don Majkowski are the lead plaintiffs in a lawsuit that has been filed against both the NFL and NFLPA in response to the new collective bargaining agreement.

From LionsWire:

The lawsuit stems from provisions in the new CBA that slash the total and permanent disability benefits to retired players. The ex-Lions are two of 400 players who had their eligibility for benefits canceled in the new CBA. Previously, players who were eligible for Social Security disability benefits would automatically receive disability benefits from the NFL. That guarantee was written out in the new CBA negotiations.

The full suit filing is available for public review.