U of M News

2 Former Michigan players blast Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines’ culture

By Arnold Powell

2 Former Michigan players blast Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines’ culture

Though Jim Harbaugh has done a solid job at Michigan since taking over as head coach, he has yet...
Arnold Powell

Though Jim Harbaugh has done a solid job at Michigan since taking over as head coach, he has yet to reach a Big Ten Championship or a College Football Playoff. Oh, and in case you had not heard, he is now 0-5 against Ohio State.

In a piece published by Sports Illustrated’s Wolverine Digest, writer Michael Spath says a pair of recently departed Wolverines’ players put Harbaugh and the Michigan football program on blast.

From Wolverine Digest:

In the August of 2019, first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis jokingly references his starting quarterback spending too much time on the golf course during the summer, a comment that carried much more serious undertones behind the scenes. In fact, the players send a message, not electing senior Shea Patterson captain. 

“There wasn’t a lot we could do because Shea was our starting quarterback, but we wanted to let him and our coaches know we weren’t happy with his work in the summer – both Joe [Milton] and Dylan [McCaffrey] outworked him, and then Coach immediately went against our decision and named him a captain,” a recent departure shared. “Guys weren’t happy.”

Within days of the captain announcement, facing speculation in the media and among the fan base of discontent within the ranks, Harbaugh named Patterson and senior safety Josh Metellus alternate captains. 

“From the moment Shea arrived, he was treated differently, like he could never do anything wrong,” another recent exiting player shared with WolverineDigest.com. “Wilton [Speight], John [O’Korn], Brandon [Peters] would all get chewed out for things that they just looked the other way with when it came to Shea.” 

“The Team, The Team, The Team.”

“Those who stay will be Champions.”

Those two quotes once meant something at the University of Michigan.

Source: Michael Spath
Via: Wolverine Digest
