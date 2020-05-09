2 former Michigan players sign with New England Patriots

The New England Patriots sure love their Michigan Wolverines!

According to reports, the Patriots have signed third-round pick Devin Asiasi and sixth-round pick Michael Onwenu to four-year rookie contracts. They join Josh Uche (second-round) as three Wolverines to be drafted by the Patriots in 2020. Uche has already signed his rookie contract.

Asiasi was a 4-star tight end coming out of high school and spent one year at Michigan before transferring to UCLA, where he played the last two seasons.

Onwenu was a 4-star guard and the No. 1 prep player in the state of Michigan when he committed to the Wolverines prior to the 2016 season.