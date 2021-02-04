2 Former Pro Bowl running backs the Detroit Lions should consider signing

Sharing is caring!

If head coach Dan Campbell has a say in things (he does), the 2021 Detroit Lions offense is going to have some balance to it.

In 2020, the Lions ran the ball 367 times, compared to 582 pass attempts. Now, those numbers do not come as a huge surprise as the Lions’ defense was terrible and the offense was on the spot to keep scoring, but there was very little balance to talk about.

D’Andre Swift has cemented himself as the No. 1 running back in the Lions offense but who will be his sidekick when the 2021 season rolls around?

Will the Lions bring back veteran RB Adrian Peterson for another go-around or will they look in a different direction?

If the Lions do pass on AD, they could consider signing one of two former Pro Bowl running backs.

Those running backs are Mark Ingram and Todd Gurley.

Of the two, my preference would be Gurley as he is still just 26 years old, compared to Ingram, who is 31.

In 2020, Gurley rushed for just 678 yards on 195 carries (3.5 yards per carry) but he is just two years removed from when he rushed for 1,251 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions bring in Ingram or Gurley to help bolster their rushing attack? Or, should Peterson get one more shot?