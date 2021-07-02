2 Free agent defenders the Detroit Lions should consider signing

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to “needs” for the 2021 Detroit Lions, there are some positions that immediately come to mind for me. Those positions are wide receiver, safety, linebacker, cornerback, and interior defensive line.

That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has options to improve those areas before the 2021 regular season kicks off, either via free agency or the upcoming draft.

In this article, I will look at a couple of safeties the Lions should consider signing as that position group is absolutely horrid.

Here are two free-agent safeties the Lions should strongly consider signing before the season begins.

Tre Boston is a player I have lobbied for the Lions to sign ever since the 2020 NFL season concluded and he is still available. Boston, who will turn 29 by the time the season starts, started all 32 games for the Carolina Panthers over the past two seasons, picking up 162 tackles and 15 passes defended (though only four of those came in 2020). There is no question that Boston struggled this past season but he is a veteran who could come in and hold down the fort for the Lions until they can find a replacement.

Malik Hooker is another free agent safety who just so happens to be available if the Lions are interested. Hooker, who is just 25 years old, is coming off a torn Achilles injury that forced him to miss the Colts’ final 14 games of the 2020 season. Hooker was originally selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he has high-level ball skills that the Lions lack. Though I still like Boston better, I would not be opposed at all if the Lions sign Hooker to a 1-year “prove it” deal.