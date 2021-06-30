2 Free agent forwards who could fit the Detroit Red Wings

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman still has plenty of important roster decisions to make prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, including taking a look at some available free agents who can help solidify the roster.

In a piece recently published by The Athletic, Max Bultman mentioned a pair of free-agent forwards who could fit in Yzerman’s plan.

Those free agent forwards are Brock McGinn and Mattias Janmark.

Here is what Bultman has to say about those two free-agent forwards and how they would potentially fit on the Red Wings’ roster for the 2021-22 season.

Brock McGinn

The Red Wings already have two members of the 2013-14 Guelph Storm on the roster, with Fabbri and Bertuzzi both playing prominent roles in Detroit’s top six. So, why not go for the trifecta with McGinn, who was approaching a near 20-goal pace this past season? Some of McGinn’s scoring surge is surely the result of a career-best shooting percentage, which is cause for caution, but McGinn also had strong shot share and quality numbers, rating in the upper half of the Hurricanes’ lineup.

How to parse his impact from strong team context is difficult, but for a 27-year-old who was making just over $2 million last season, he could be a savvy target to play on the wing of either Veleno or Rasmussen.

Mattias Janmark

Janmark is an interesting case study: In his first two NHL seasons, he looked like a capable goal scorer, flirting with 20 goals in 2017-18. Then he went largely quiet for two seasons. In 2021, he showed a bit of both, scoring at a 20-goal, 38-point pace on a bad team in Chicago, but then adding just one goal and five points in 15 regular-season games in a more prominent role in Vegas. His underlying numbers, meanwhile, were the opposite, mirroring his team context in each environment.

It’s possible it just took a while for Janmark to adjust to Vegas, and his improved scoring in the playoffs (eight points in 16 games) would support that theory. But if you’re Detroit, are you turned off by the ugly possession and shot quality numbers on a Chicago team more similar to your own? Or intrigued by the goal-scoring he’s flashed over the years, given how desperately the Red Wings need offense?

Janmark wouldn’t transform Detroit overnight either way, but no one the Red Wings sign will do that. If he can make them deeper offensively and then potentially be flipped at the trade deadline — Chicago got a second and third-round pick for Janmark at the 2021 deadline — once Lucas Raymond and Jonatan Berggren have gotten some seasoning, he could be an ideal short-term target in free agency while other teams are preoccupied by the bigger names.

Nation, which of these forwards do you prefer?