2 Free agent safeties listed as fits for Detroit Lions

When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no question about it that some moves need to be made to solidify the defense.

One reason why the Lions’ defense struggled defensively in 2021 is because of their secondary, which may have been one of the worst DB units in the NFL.

With that being said, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Lions GM Brad Holmes is looking high and low to add at least one safety and probably two to the mix for the 2022 season.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, a couple of fits for the Lions are players that head coach Dan Campbell knows well.

Those players are S Marcus Williams and S P.J. Williams, who are both set to hit free agency.

Here is part of what Birkett has to say about Marcus and P.J. Williams.

Marcus Williams is the best safety on the market, with 15 interceptions in his five seasons in New Orleans, while P.J. Williams is a versatile defensive back who Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn once called “one of my favorite players.”

Glenn and Lions head coach Dan Campbell worked together as assistants with the Saints in 2016-20.

“P.J.’s my Swiss army knife,” Glenn said in a 2020 interview. “He’s one of those … position-less players that they have the intelligence to play a number of positions but they also have the body type and the ability to do it.”

Please click here to read everything Birkett has to say about why Williams and Williams would be a good fit for the Lions.