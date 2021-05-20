2 Key Detroit Lions defenders are switching positions

Sharing is caring!

When the 2021 Detroit Lions take the field for the first time, they will look quite a bit different than they did in 2020.

Not only will the Lions have a new head coach and a new quarterback, but they will also have a new defense.

According to Lions defensive line coach Todd Walsh, both Tre Flowers and Romeo Okwara are switching to outside linebacker for the upcoming season. Both flowers and Okwara were defensive ends in 2020.

Erik Schlitt has updated his depth chart based on this switch.

Based on the clarification of Trey Flowers role from DL coach Todd Wash, here is my estimated Lions' depth chart as of today: pic.twitter.com/XSXQOKjrdj — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) May 20, 2021