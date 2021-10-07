2 Key Detroit Lions in jeopardy of missing Week 5 matchup vs. Vikings after missing Thursday’s practice

According to multiple reports, a pair of key Detroit Lions offensive players are in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press is reporting that both LT Penei Sewell and TE T.J Hockenson worked with trainers a bit on Thursday but did not practice.

Though neither Sewell nor Hockenson has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game, it seems like the Lions are preparing for the worst.

Stay tuned as the Lions will release Thursday’s practice report later this afternoon.