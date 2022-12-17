U of M

2 Michigan football players included as 2023 Heisman Trophy candidates

  • Michigan still has unfinished business in 2022
  • 2 Michigan players have been names as candidates for the 2023 Heisman Trophy
What a season it has been for the Michigan Football team! Not only did the Wolverines defeat Michigan State and Ohio State in the same season, but they also defeated Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game to win their second-straight Big Ten Title. The Wolverines still have work to do if they want to win a College Football Playoff National Championship, but that does not mean it is too early to think about the 2023 season.

Michigan vs. TCU

Which 2 Michigan football players are 2023 Heisman Trophy candidates?

Pro Football Focus has released a list of the Top 10 Heisman Trophy favorites for 2023, and two Wolverines made the cut.

The two Michigan players to be named as favorites are J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards.

Here is some of what PFF has to say about Edwards and McCarthy as Heisman Trophy candidates:

6. RB DONOVAN EDWARDSMICHIGAN FOOTBALL

When Corum suffered his season-ending knee injury, Edwards stepped up when it mattered most. He ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns on only 22 carries against then-No. 2 Ohio State, in what was the biggest game of the college football regular season. His encore was a 185-yard, one-touchdown performance with 10 forced missed tackles against Purdue in the Big Ten championship game.

The Wolverines look like they could push for a third straight playoff appearance next season, and Edwards could be the team’s top candidate to win the Heisman Trophy.

7. QB J.J. MCCARTHYMICHIGAN FOOTBALL

Edwards isn’t the only Wolverine with a shot at the Heisman. Michigan didn’t need to rely on quarterback J.J. McCarthy too heavily last year with running back Blake Corum leading the way.

However, the sophomore still impressed in his first season as a starter with a 78.5 grade. McCarthy especially thrives outside of the original play design. His four passing touchdowns outside of structure trails only Bryce Young, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye among Power Five quarterbacks. McCarthy should take on a larger role in Michigan’s offense next season.

Nation, do you think either Donovan Edwards or J.J. McCarthy can win the 2023 Heisman Trophy?

