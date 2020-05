According to a pair of Michigan football players, they will be the first in school history to wear the number 0.

Those players, who made the announcement on Twitter, are DB Andre Seldon Jr. and WR Giles Jackson.

Bet that up ! We the first to wear it 〽️ one of a kind https://t.co/VYgbEjlZSl — G5 (@gilesjackson__) May 15, 2020

