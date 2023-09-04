Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2 Michigan Football stars questionable vs. UNLV

On Saturday, the Michigan football team secured their first victory of the season by easily dismantling East Carolina at the Big House. However, concerns arise regarding the participation of two crucial team members: Cornerback Will Johnson and safety Rod Moore. Both players missed Saturday's game due to injuries sustained during fall camp. On Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media and he added to the uncertainty, suggesting their availability for the forthcoming match against the UNLV Rebels remains undecided.

What did Jim Harbaugh Say?

When approached about the status of Johnson and Moore, Harbaugh remained non-committal, stating, “I think there’s an opportunity this week (for them to both see action) — we’ll see.”

To be honest, the Wolverines could play all of their backups and they would still be favored to beat UNLV by multiple touchdowns.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Uncertainty remains around Will Johnson and Rod Moore's participation in the UNLV match.
  2. Coach Harbaugh provided no definitive statement regarding their status.
  3. The Michigan Football team remains in a strong position against UNLV, with or without the two key players.
Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh weighs in on suspension

Bottom Line – A Test of Team Depth

When you look up and down the Michigan roster, it is easy to notice the amount of depth they have at most positions. Obviously, the Wolverines would be at their best with Johnson and Moore in the starting lineup, but considering they are playing against an awful UNLV team, it would be wise to not rush them back.

