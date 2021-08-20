2 Michigan players make Preseason All-American team

It will be extremely interesting to see how Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines bounce back from an extremely disappointing 2020 season.

Though freshmen will almost never make or break a college football team’s success, there are a couple of freshmen who have a solid chance to make a difference for the Wolverines this coming season.

Those freshmen are RB Donovan Edwards and LB Junior Colson.

Both Edwards and Colson were named to 247Sports annual Freshman All-American team.

Here is what 247Sports has to say about Michigan freshmen.

Donovan Edwards

The former Michigan High School Gatorade Player of the Year joins an experienced Wolverine backfield with returning starter Hassan Haskins and second-year back Blake Corum. Donovan Edwards will have the chance to make his presence known early as he hopes to improve a rushing offense that ranked 95th in the country last season with 131.5 yards per game.

Junior Colson

Colson arrived in Ann Arbor in January as an early enrollee for the Wolverines and has impressed quickly, earning a spot in the two-deep by the end of the spring ball. The Nashville area native possesses all the tools to make immediate contributions to the Wolverines this fall, both at the weak side linebacker position and on multiple special teams units. If you’re a Michigan fan and haven’t acquainted yourself with Colson, get used to hearing his name.