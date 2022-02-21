in U of M

2 Michigan players suspended for post-game altercation with Wisconsin

19 Views 3 Votes

Within the past half hour or so, news broke that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is being suspended five games for his involvement in Sunday’s post-game altercation with Wisconsin.

Now, according to Jeff Goodman, “Wisconsin’s Greg Gard will not be suspended and will be fined $10K. No suspension or fine expected for assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. Three players will be suspended for one game: Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams of Michigan, and Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin.

Nation, do you agree with these suspensions?

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Michigan HC Juwan Howard suspended for post-game altercation with Wisconsin