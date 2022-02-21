2 Michigan players suspended for post-game altercation with Wisconsin

Within the past half hour or so, news broke that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is being suspended five games for his involvement in Sunday’s post-game altercation with Wisconsin.

Now, according to Jeff Goodman, “Wisconsin’s Greg Gard will not be suspended and will be fined $10K. No suspension or fine expected for assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. Three players will be suspended for one game: Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams of Michigan, and Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin.

Nation, do you agree with these suspensions?