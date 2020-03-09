2 New England Patriots linked to Detroit Lions

What will the Detroit Lions do in free agency?

That is the big question that will begin to be answered a week from now as the 2020 NFL free agency period kicks off.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, two players who make sense for the Lions just so happen to come from the New England Patriots.

Breer says that though it is unlikely that Kyle Van Noy returns to the Motor City, Devin McCourty and Jamie Collins both played for Lions head coach Matt Patricia and could be affordable.

From SI:

With Lions’ emphasis on culture over the last couple years, some of the Patriots’ free agents on defense should be monitored. It’s hard to see LB Kyle Van Noy going back to Detroit, where he spent two-and-a-half years, but both Devin McCourty and Jamie Collins were important pieces of past Matt Patricia defenses, and both could be affordable because of their age (each guy is in his 30s).

Nation, would you like to see McCourty or Collins in a Lions’ uniform for the 2020 season?

