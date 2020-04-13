2 NFL mock draft scenarios involve Detroit Lions trading back into Round 1

Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently put out an NFL mock draft piece titled, “2020 NFL Mock Draft with all trades: 32 picks, 32 trades from Bill Barnwell.” In that piece, Barnwell goes through the entire first round and includes a trade for each pick.

In the mock, the Detroit Lions are included in a pair of trades that involve them trading back into the first round. The first trade is with the Philadelphia Eagles and the second is with the Tennessee Titans.

The deal with the Eagles has the Lions getting 1-25 and a 2021 third-round pick in exchange for 2-35, 4-109, and a 2021 second-round pick.

The trade with the Titans has the Lions getting 1-29 and 5-174 for 2-35 and 3-85.

Nation, if these deals were on the table, which would you prefer?