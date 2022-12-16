Detroit Lions News

2 OUT, 1 doubtful for Detroit Lions Week 15 matchup vs. Jets

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
  The Lions will take on the Jets on Sunday
  The Lions have released their final injury report

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is ultra-important to both teams. On Thursday, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. When the Lions released their injury report for Thursday, we found out that Hutchinson was dealing with an illness, and on Friday, Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutch would be back for the final practice of the week. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Who is on the Final Detroit Lions Injury report?

Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released, and as you can see, the team remains rather healthy going into Week 15.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Kayode AwosikaGankleNPNPNPout
Derrick BarnesLBkneeNPNPNPout
Michael BrockersDLillnessnot listedNPNPdoubtful
Jason CabindaFBankleLPNPLPquestionable
Mike HughesCBillnessnot listedNPNPquestionable
Aidan HutchinsonDLillnessnot listedNPLPquestionable
Frank RagnowCfootLPLPLPquestionable
Evan BrownC/GankleLPFPFP
Taylor DeckerTankleLPFPFP
Will HarrisCBhipLPLPFP
C.J. MooreSshoulderLPFPFP
