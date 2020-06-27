41.2 F
2 potential wildcard 2020 Draft choices for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Red Wings got the unfortunate news late last night, learning that they inexplicably dropped to 4th in the 2020 NHL Draft while having the added insult of having to watch a playoff team select 1st overall later this year.

And projected top draft selection Alexis Lafranière as well as Quinton Byfield and Tim Stuetzle could all be gone by the time it’s their turn to pick.

However, fans have reason to be optimistic for whomever ultimately pulls on the Winged Wheel on Draft Day later this year. And here are two potential choices that Yzerman could be considering.

Jake Sanderson, D, USA U-18 (NTDP)

NHL.com scouting report:
The 17-year-old son of former NHL forward Geoff Sanderson is a mobile puck-mover with a dominant defensive mindset and steadily improving offensive game. The left-handed shot (6-1, 186), who will attend the University of North Dakota next season, scored 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) and three power-play goals with a plus-13 rating in 47 games as the captain of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team.

Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw (OHL)

NHL.com scouting report:
Perfetti (5-10, 177) finished second in the OHL with 111 points (37 goals, 74 assists) in 61 games this season, won 51.2 percent of his face-offs (165-for-322) and averaged 1.82 points per game. The 18-year-old finished the regular season with 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) during a 12-game point streak. He started his season in August by leading all scorers at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in five games to help Canada finish second.

Not only would a defenseman like Jake Sanderson potentially be able to team up with Moritz Seider along Detroit’s blue line in the future, but the team could also use the offensive abilities that Perfetti provides.

Would you be satisfied if the Red Wings were to select either of these players with the 4th overall pick?

– – Quotes via Mike G. Morreale Link – –

