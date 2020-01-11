33.2 F
Saturday, January 11, 2020
2 Reasons why Detroit Lions fans should pay close attention to Sunday’s Divisional Round games

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Unfortunately, following a disastrous 3-12-1 record, our Detroit Lions did not come anywhere close to making the NFL Playoffs this season.

But that does not mean Lions fans should not be paying close attention to the teams that did make the playoffs.

Embed from Getty Images

On Sunday, in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, the Houston Texans will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs followed by the Seattle Seahawks invading Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

So, why should Lions fans be paying attention to Sunday’s games?

Well, there are two reasons and they go by the names of D.J. Reader and Quinton Jefferson.

Reader (Texans) and Jefferson (Seahawks) are both defensive tackles who just so happen to be in the final year of their contract, meaning they will become free agents following the conclusion of the season.

Embed from Getty Images

With the possibility of Lions NT Damon Harrison retiring, despite having a year left on his contract, coupled with the team potentially moving on from A’Shawn Robinson, you can bet Lions GM Bob Quinn will be looking closely at the defensive tackles who will be available via free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here is a little bit about Reader and Jefferson.

D.J. Reader (DT) 6-3, 347

Embed from Getty Images

After listening to Damon “Snacks” Harrison speak following the Lions final game of the season, it sure does sound like retirement is a serious option. In fact, if I were a betting man (I am), my money would be on Harrison walking away from football to focus on his family and his health, which I would fully support.

That being said, Reader, who is 25, would be an excellent replacement for “Snacks” as he is extremely good at stopping the run. In 15 games this season, Reader had 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Quinton Jefferson (DT) 6-4, 291

Embed from Getty Images

Though Jefferson is nearly 60 pounds lighter than Reader, he too does an excellent job at stopping the run and he would be a welcome addition to a Lions defensive line that did not live up to expectations in 2019.

In 2019, Jefferson, who is 26, had 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 14 games (12 starts) for the Seahawks.

 

 

