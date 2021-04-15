2 Sport star transfers to Michigan State

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from the Lafayette Journal & Courier, the Michigan State football program has gained a new player.

And so has the Michigan State basketball program.

Mike Carmin is reporting that Maliq Carr, who is currently in the NCAA Transfer Portal, will be taking his multiple-sport talents to East Lansing.

From Lafayette Journal & Courier:

According to a source, Carr is leaving because he was promised a roster spot on the basketball team but that has yet to happen. Carr is under the impression he’ll be able to play both football and basketball with the Spartans. Carr attended Oak Park High School outside of Detroit.

He appeared in three games and caught one pass last season for the Boilermakers.

Coming out of high school, Carr was a 4-star wide receiver according to 247Sports.

Welcome to the Green and White, Maliq!