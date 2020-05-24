41.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

2 of Steve Yzerman’s former teammates listed as candidates to replace Jeff Blashill

The biggest decision Steve Yzerman will have to make during the offseason is whether or not he will retain Jeff Blashill as the Detroit Red Wings head coach.

Though the Red Wings were absolutely awful during the 2019-2020 season, Yzerman has made it clear that he does not blame Blashill at all for the team’s struggles. And to Blashill’s defense, the Red Wings do not currently have a roster capable of winning very many NHL games.

But what if Yzerman does decide to move on from Blashill? Who would be the top candidates to take over as head coach?

According to Ansar Khan of MLive, two candidates to replace Blashill are former teammates of Yzerman. Those candidates are Gerard Gallant and Lane Lambert.

From MLive:

Yzerman has stated support for Blashill on multiple occasions despite the team’s record (the Red Wings finished 17-49-5) and the club having missed the playoffs four years in a row. He has indicated Blashill’s performance would not be judged on the team’s record as much as by player development.

If a change is made, a couple of Yzerman’s former teammates would be among the candidates to take over – Gerard Gallant and Lane Lambert. Gallant was fired in January by the Vegas Golden Knights. Lambert, an assistant coach with the New York Islanders, has never been a head coach in the NHL.

Nation, what do you think Yzerman will do?

By Arnold Powell

