2 Studs and 2 Duds from the Detroit Tigers Opening Day victory over White Sox

What a game!

After trailing 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Detroit Tigers finally woke up and eventually defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on a walk-off hit by SS Javier Baez.

Here are two studs and two duds from today’s Opening Day victory.

STUDS

Javier Baez: Not only did Baez have the game-winning walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he also made a slick play in the second inning that very few shortstops could make.

Eric Haase: Haase only had one at-bat in the game but he made the best of it by hitting a home run in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game 4-4.

DUDS

Eduardo Rodriguez: In his first career Opening Day start, Rodriguez struggled to find the strike zone early on and allowed the White Sox to get out to a 3-0 lead. His final line was 4.0 IP, 4 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts, and 3 runs. Note: Rodriguez settled down and pitched better in the final two innings.

Gregory Soto: In his first appearance of the season, Soto did not look good as he gave up a home run in the top of the ninth inning to put the White Sox in front 4-3.

Nation, who are your studs and duds from today’s game?

 

