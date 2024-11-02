2 Teams Detroit Lions Fans MUST Root Against In Week 9

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their next challenge, the recent news surrounding Aidan Hutchinson’s likely season-ending injury has sent ripples through the organization and its fanbase. With Hutchinson out, Lions GM Brad Holmes is reportedly on the hunt for a top-tier pass rusher before next week’s NFL Trade Deadline. This puts added pressure on the Lions' playoff aspirations, making Week 9 crucial for both their immediate future and their long-term goals.

Keeping an Eye on the Trade Market

Among the players linked to the Lions are Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals and Za'Darius Smith of the Cleveland Browns. However, both teams remain in contention (barely) for playoff spots, meaning they might not be inclined to part ways with their key defensive players at this juncture.

Given this context, Lions fans need to focus on two specific teams during Week 9: the Bengals and the Browns.

Why Root Against the Bengals and Browns?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders: The Bengals (3-5), currently sitting at a precarious point in the playoff race, will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders this week. A loss could lead them to reconsider their strategy, potentially making Hendrickson available for trade. Fans should keep a close watch on this matchup, hoping for a defeat that might push the Bengals into sell mode. Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Similarly, the Browns (2-6) are hoping to take another step toward playoff contention as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers. If they stumble against the Chargers, it could signal a shift in their approach, making Smith a viable option for the Lions.

The Big Picture

For Lions fans, rooting against the Bengals and Browns isn’t just about wishful thinking; it’s about actively supporting their team’s pursuit of a championship. With Hutchinson sidelined, adding a player like Hendrickson or Smith could significantly bolster the Lions' defense, enhancing their chances of success as the season progresses.

As the trade deadline approaches, every game matters, and the outcomes of these matchups could directly influence the Lions’ roster decisions. By keeping an eye on both the Bengals and Browns this week, fans can help support the organization’s quest to improve the team and maintain momentum toward a playoff run.