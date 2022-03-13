in NFL

2 Teams make trade offer for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Where will Deshaun Watson play in 2022?

At this point, that is probably the biggest remaining question to be answered this off-season.

Just moments ago, Ian Rapoport reported that both the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have already made an offer to the Houston Texans for Watson.

“The #Saints and #Panthers have made offers for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with him soon, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.

Other teams also are involved. Watson has a no-trade clause and wants to meet with teams before formally waiving it anywhere.”

Nation, where do you think Watson will play in 2022?

