2 teams reportedly interested in Red Wings D Jon Merrill

The Detroit Red Wings have already flipped defenseman Patrik Nemeth to the Colorado Avalanche, and GM Steve Yzerman could have more tricks up his sleeve as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches.

One particular candidate that could be moved is defenseman Jon Merrill, who is a pending unrestricted free-agent. According to Hockey Night in Canada’s Elliotte Friedman, several teams could be in the market for Merrill’s services:

In 36 games played this season, Merrill has tallied five assists.

