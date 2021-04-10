2 teams reportedly interested in Red Wings D Jon Merrill

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings have already flipped defenseman Patrik Nemeth to the Colorado Avalanche, and GM Steve Yzerman could have more tricks up his sleeve as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches.

One particular candidate that could be moved is defenseman Jon Merrill, who is a pending unrestricted free-agent. According to Hockey Night in Canada’s Elliotte Friedman, several teams could be in the market for Merrill’s services:

Elliotte Friedman on HNIC says Bruins/Islanders among teams interested in Jon Merrill….Bruins have definite need, Merrill would be a good fit #RedWings — Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) April 11, 2021

In 36 games played this season, Merrill has tallied five assists.