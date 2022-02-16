2 Teams reportedly on Deshaun Watson’s radar for 2022

Where will Deshaun Watson play in 2022?

That same question was asked prior to the 2021 season and Watson ended up sitting out while remaining on the Houston Texans‘ roster.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings are on Watson’s radar.

From ESPN:

The Texans quarterback, who spent the 2021 season on the team’s active roster but did not play, has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar.

One source noted that Watson — who has a no-trade clause — is still early in the evaluation process, but he’s looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win.

Nation, where do you think Watson will play in 2022?