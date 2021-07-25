2-time All-Pro DE Chandler Jones wants out of Arizona

by

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, Arizona Cardinals 2-time All-Pro DE Chandler Jones requested a trade during the offseason.

Fowler added that Jones has been unhappy with his current contract and future with the team.

