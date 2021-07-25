2-time All-Pro DE Chandler Jones wants out of Arizona

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, Arizona Cardinals 2-time All-Pro DE Chandler Jones requested a trade during the offseason.

Fowler added that Jones has been unhappy with his current contract and future with the team.

All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, per sources. Jones has been unhappy with his contract and future with the team. Cardinals don’t want to trade him and expect him to report to camp. But certainly a situation to watch.

Jones, due $15.5M in final year of deal, is planning a big year coming off bicep surgery. Two-time All Pro averaged 16.3 sacks over last three healthy seasons. Team believes he's excited to play with J.J. Watt despite past unhappiness. So, could play '21 in A-Z, then hit FA.

#Cardinals Edge Rusher Chandler Jones wants to be traded from the #Cardinals, per @JFowlerESPN

Jones is a 2-time All-Pro and led the league in sacks in 2017 with 17. His career high in sacks is 19 in 2019.

Jones recorded 72.5 sacks from 2015-2019.

— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 25, 2021