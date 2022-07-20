Prashanth Iyer of The Athletic has suggested 2 Trades that would send F Matthew Tkachuk to Detroit Red Wings.

The 2022 NHL Draft is a wrap, as is the first wave of free agency, and Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has been putting in some major work. Not only has Yzerman made moves to improve the roster for the future, but also to make the Red Wings more competitive (potentially much more competitive) during the 2022-23 season.

When Yzerman spoke most recently, he told the media that he did not have any free agency “splashes” in the works but that he is always trying to improve the Red Wings roster.

Looking ahead, Yzerman added that he doesn’t anticipate making further splashes in free agency but is “always looking at ways to get better.”

“I don’t have a blockbuster in the works or anything like that,” Yzerman said. “I think we get through free agency and explore some teams that have to make moves in light of what’s happened. I think it’s important to keep looking around and keep communicating with other teams around the league to see if there’s any potential fit, but I wouldn’t expect me to announce any future signings.”

2 Trades that would send F Matthew Tkachuk to Detroit Red Wings

In case you have not yet heard, Matthew Tkachuk has told the Calgary Flames that he will not be re-signing with them. Though Tkachuk has not officially demanded a trade, that will likely be what the Flames try to do so they don’t just lose him at the end of the season.

On Wednesday, Prashanth Iyer of The Athletic tweeted out two different types of trade packages that would send Tkachuk to the Detroit Red Wings.

Here are the two trade packages suggested by Prashanth. One where the Flames are looking to stay competitive and one where the Flames are looking to rebuild.

Stay competitive package: Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Hronek, NHL-ready prospect (Johansson or Berggren), and 2023 1st Round pick. Rebuild package: Marco Kasper or Simon Edvinsson, Theodore Niederbach, 2023 1st Round pick, and 2024 3rd Round pick.

— Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) July 20, 2022

Nation, what would you give up to land Matthew Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames?

