2 Wide Receivers The Detroit Lions Could Trade For Before Training Camp

Here are a couple of Wide Receivers The Detroit Lions Could Trade For

As we continue move closer to the 2024 NFL season, the Detroit Lions find themselves in a curious position regarding their wide receiver corps. After opting not to select a wide receiver in the NFL Draft, speculation is rampant about whether the Lions will make moves to strengthen this key position. Two potential trade targets have emerged as viable options for Detroit: Treylon Burks of the Tennessee Titans and Terrace Marshall of the Carolina Panthers. Note: Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team has suggested both Burks and Marshall could be available.

Detroit Lions Potential Trade Target: Treylon Burks

Treylon Burks might find himself on the trading block despite being a recent first-round pick. The Titans’ offseason moves, including the signing of Calvin Ridley and the retention of DeAndre Hopkins, alongside their interest in other receivers, suggest a possible surplus and lack of commitment to Burks. The new coaching staff and front office, who did not draft Burks, might not view him as a crucial part of their future plans, making him a potential trade candidate for the Lions.

Detroit Lions Potential Trade Target: Terrace Marshall

On the other hand, Terrace Marshall has openly sought a move away from the Panthers, having already received permission last season to seek a trade. Despite his efforts, a viable market did not materialize. With the Panthers acquiring Diontae Johnson and drafting Xavier Legette, Marshall’s opportunities within the team seem further diminished. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, a fresh start with a team like the Lions could rejuvenate his young career.

Detroit Lions’ Strategy

The Lions’ decision to avoid drafting a wide receiver suggests confidence in their current lineup or a strategic plan to enhance the team through other means. With the departure of Josh Reynolds, there’s a noticeable gap that needs filling. Acquiring either Burks or Marshall could provide the Lions with an affordable, low-risk option that bolsters their receiving options for Jared Goff.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Unaddressed Draft Needs: The Lions did not pick a wide receiver in the draft, indicating potential moves in the trade market. Treylon Burks’ Availability: Burks could be available due to the Titans’ crowded receiver room and their non-commitment to him post-draft. Terrace Marshall’s Situation: Marshall’s situation in Carolina points to a likely trade, given his reduced role and the team’s recent acquisitions.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have a strategic opportunity to strengthen their receiving corps through trades, with Treylon Burks and Terrace Marshall emerging as prime candidates. Both players offer potential upgrades at a reasonable cost, aligning with the Lions’ needs as they aim to build a competitive team for the upcoming season.