With Jameson Williams being suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would select a wide receiver in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. That did not happen, and when you look at their current wide receiver room, it is nothing to call home about. I think the Lions will be just fine with the addition of RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who can line up in the slot if needed, and TE Sam LaPorta, who could prove to be a massive weapon for Jared Goff. That being said, if Lions GM Brad Holmes feels the need to bolster the position, there are a couple of receivers he could consider trading for.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions did not draft a wide receiver early despite Jameson Williams' suspension, leaving their current wide receiver room lacking.

Potential trade targets for the Lions to consider at wide receiver are Corey Davis from the New York Jets and Tee Higgins from the Cincinnati Bengals .

from the and from the . However, overpaying for a wide receiver is not advised, and the preference is for the Lions to rely on their current roster and wait for Jameson Williams' return.

2 WRs the Detroit Lions should consider via trade

If Holmes believes the Lions need to add another starting wide receiver to the mix, there are a couple of players he should consider trading for.

- Advertisement -

Corey Davis – New York Jets

Ok, I may be a little biased here since I have wanted the Lions to acquire Davis ever since he was playing at Western Michigan University. Davis is ultra-talented, but he really has never been able to unleash his full potential because he has had trash QBs throwing to him. Now he will have Aaron Rodgers tossing him the football, BUT, the Jets are also solid at the wide receiver position, making Davis a potential trade candidate. At 6-3, 210 pounds, Davis is an absolute beast who would immediately improve the Lions' offense.

Tee Higgins – Cincinnati Bengals

Leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, there was speculation that Higgins could be traded, but he was not. Higgins has No. 1 receiver talent (he has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons), but he will never pass JaMarr Chase for that spot. Higgins is currently heading into the final year of his contract, and it will be very interesting to see if the Bengals give him a mega-extension, or if they make him play out his final year before making him an offer. Or, they could just decide to trade the talented youngster before letting him walk for nothing.

Bottom Line: The Detroit Lions should not overpay for a wide receiver

If you have followed along with me over the past couple of seasons, you are well aware of the fact that I am against overpaying for a wide receiver, whether that be selecting one too high in the draft, overpaying for a free agent, or trading too much capital for a stud. In my opinion, both Davis and Higgins would be too costly for the Lions, and my preference would be for them to roll with what they have and then take off when Jameson Williams returns from his suspension.