20 Detroit Lions Players Clear Waivers

According to the NFL Waiver wire, 20 Detroit Lions players have cleared waivers. One was claimed by Arizona Cardinals and one has already re-signed with the Lions.

NFL Cut Day has come and gone and we now know the Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster. Of course, in order to establish the 53-man roster, the Lions had to waive/cut a plethora of players. According to the NFL transaction wire, the only Lions player who was waived on Tuesday and then claimed on Wednesday is CB Starling Thomas V, who was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals. With that being said, 20 Lions that were waived on Tuesday went unclaimed.

20 Detroit Lions Players Clear WaiversWhich Lions Players cleared waivers?Why it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)
Which Lions Players cleared waivers?

Here are the 20 Lions players who have cleared waivers, which allowed them to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • QB Adrian Martinez
  • WR Maurice Alexander
  • WR Dylan Drummond (Signed to Detroit Lions practice squad)
  • WR Trinity Benson
  • WR Avery Davis
  • OL Darrin Paulo
  • OL Max Pircher
  • OL Ryan Swoboda
  • OL Kayode Awosika
  • OL Obinna Eze
  • C Alex Mollette
  • TE Daniel Helm
  • DL Cory Durden
  • DL Chris Smith
  • CB Colby Richardson
  • S Brady Breeze
  • S Scott Nelson
  • S Brandon Joseph
  • LB Trevor Nowaske
  • K Parker Romo

Why it Matters

The players listed above have all cleared waivers, which means they now become unrestricted free agents, and they are permitted to sign with any team that makes them an offer. The Lions have already re-signed Dylan Drummond to their practice squad, and it is highly likely that they will bring back others.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Following the NFL Cut Day, CB Starling Thomas V was the only Detroit Lions player claimed after being waived, getting picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, 20 other waived Lions players went unclaimed.
  2. These 20 unclaimed players, including notable names like QB Adrian Martinez and WR Maurice Alexander, have cleared waivers and are now unrestricted free agents, free to sign with any team.
  3. Dylan Drummond is the only player from this list who has been re-signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad so far, but there is a strong possibility that the Lions may bring back more of these players in the near future.

