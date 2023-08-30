20 Detroit Lions Players Clear Waivers

NFL Cut Day has come and gone and we now know the Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster. Of course, in order to establish the 53-man roster, the Lions had to waive/cut a plethora of players. According to the NFL transaction wire, the only Lions player who was waived on Tuesday and then claimed on Wednesday is CB Starling Thomas V, who was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals. With that being said, 20 Lions that were waived on Tuesday went unclaimed.

Which Lions Players cleared waivers?

Here are the 20 Lions players who have cleared waivers, which allowed them to become an unrestricted free agent.

QB Adrian Martinez

WR Maurice Alexander

WR Dylan Drummond (Signed to Detroit Lions practice squad)

WR Trinity Benson

WR Avery Davis

OL Darrin Paulo

OL Max Pircher

OL Ryan Swoboda

OL Kayode Awosika

OL Obinna Eze

C Alex Mollette

TE Daniel Helm

DL Cory Durden

DL Chris Smith

CB Colby Richardson

S Brady Breeze

S Scott Nelson

S Brandon Joseph

LB Trevor Nowaske

K Parker Romo

Why it Matters

The players listed above have all cleared waivers, which means they now become unrestricted free agents, and they are permitted to sign with any team that makes them an offer. The Lions have already re-signed Dylan Drummond to their practice squad, and it is highly likely that they will bring back others.

