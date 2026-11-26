For more than 90 years, the Detroit Lions have been as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. While most football fans know Detroit established its Thanksgiving tradition in 1934, some incredible stories are buried within the history of the annual holiday game.

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Did you know the Lions and Bears once competed for a mysterious trophy that has since disappeared? Or that Tom Brady completed his first NFL pass against Detroit on Thanksgiving, a Lions player once scored every point in a Thanksgiving victory, and Bill Belichick once coached for Detroit on the holiday?

From forgotten accomplishments to bizarre finishes and historic NFL milestones, here are 20 fascinating Detroit Lions Thanksgiving facts that even some of the most dedicated fans may not know.

1. The Lions Could Have Sold Nearly Twice as Many Tickets to Their First Thanksgiving Game

When Lions owner George A. Richards scheduled Detroit’s inaugural Thanksgiving game against Chicago in 1934, he was attempting to generate interest in his newly relocated football franchise. The response exceeded his expectations.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, all 26,000 tickets were sold two weeks before the game, and approximately 25,000 additional spectators could have attended if seating had been available. Richards also secured a national radio broadcast through a network of 94 stations.

The Bears won 19-16, but Detroit had discovered something much more valuable than a single football victory. The Lions had established the foundation of an American sports tradition.

2. The Lions and Bears Once Played for a Trophy That Has Mysteriously Disappeared

Imagine if the Lions and Bears had their own version of college football’s Paul Bunyan Trophy. Believe it or not, they once did.

In 1935, a rivalry trophy honoring legendary Chicago Bears player Red Grange was introduced. According to research conducted by the Detroit Historical Society, the trophy depicted a lion and a bear attempting to reach a silver football at the top of a globe.

Historical newspaper accounts confirm the trophy was presented following Detroit’s Thanksgiving victory in 1935. References to the trophy eventually disappeared, and its current whereabouts remain unknown.

Somewhere, perhaps in an attic, an old storage room, or a forgotten collection, there could be an extraordinary piece of Detroit football history waiting to be rediscovered. How incredible would it be if someone located the trophy and brought it back for future Thanksgiving matchups?

3. One Lions Player Scored Every Point in a Thanksgiving Victory

When Detroit defeated Chicago 14-2 on Thanksgiving in 1935, future Hall of Famer Dutch Clark was responsible for all 14 of the Lions’ points. He scored a rushing touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, and kicked both extra points.

The victory secured the Western Division championship for Detroit, which went on to defeat the New York Giants 26-7 for its first NFL championship. Clark was one of the most versatile players in professional football history, excelling as a runner, passer, and kicker.

Imagine Jared Goff rushing for a touchdown, catching another touchdown pass, and then kicking both extra points. That is essentially what Clark accomplished nearly a century ago.

4. Detroit Allowed the First 300-Yard Receiving Performance in NFL History

When the Lions resumed their Thanksgiving tradition in 1945 following a six-year interruption, Cleveland Rams receiver Jim Benton delivered a performance that was decades ahead of its time. Benton caught 10 passes for 303 yards in Cleveland’s 28-21 victory.

It was the first 300-yard receiving performance in NFL history, an extraordinary accomplishment considering how heavily professional football relied on the running game during that era. Even more remarkable was how long the record survived.

Benton’s single-game receiving record stood for 40 years before Kansas City Chiefs receiver Stephone Paige recorded 309 receiving yards in 1985. Flipper Anderson subsequently established a new record with 336 receiving yards in 1989.

5. Barry Sanders Never Broke Detroit’s Thanksgiving Rushing Record

Considering how closely Barry Sanders is associated with Thanksgiving football, it would be reasonable to assume he owns Detroit’s single-game holiday rushing record. Surprisingly, he does not.

On Thanksgiving in 1950, Lions running back Bob Hoernschemeyer rushed for 198 yards on just 17 carries against the New York Yanks. His performance included a spectacular 96-yard touchdown run and helped Detroit secure a 49-14 victory.

Despite all the incredible performances Sanders produced during his Hall of Fame career, his best Thanksgiving rushing total was 167 yards against Chicago in 1997. Hoernschemeyer’s 198-yard performance remains one of the most impressive individual accomplishments in Detroit’s Thanksgiving history.

Sanders remains closely connected to the Lions organization decades after his retirement, as demonstrated by his recent heartfelt tribute to Martha Firestone Ford. His Thanksgiving legacy remains unforgettable, even if the single-game rushing record belongs to someone else.

6. A Lions Player Returned Two Punts for Touchdowns in the Same Thanksgiving Game

Detroit’s 52-35 Thanksgiving victory over Green Bay in 1951 featured plenty of offensive fireworks, but one of the afternoon’s greatest performances came on special teams. Future Hall of Fame defensive back Jack Christiansen returned two punts for touchdowns, covering 89 and 72 yards.

Meanwhile, quarterback Bobby Layne threw four touchdown passes as the Lions and Packers combined for 87 points. It remains the highest combined scoring total in Detroit’s Thanksgiving history.

Christiansen was only a rookie in 1951, making his accomplishment even more impressive. He also returned two punts for touchdowns in a separate game against the Los Angeles Rams that season.

Returning one punt for a touchdown is an impressive accomplishment at any level of football. Christiansen managed to do it twice in the same game on two separate occasions during his rookie NFL season.

7. The Lions Were Thanksgiving Television Pioneers

Detroit helped establish Thanksgiving football as a national radio tradition in 1934, but the franchise also played an important role in bringing holiday football to television audiences. In 1953, the DuMont Television Network televised the Thanksgiving matchup between the Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Detroit defeated Green Bay 34-15 that afternoon and went on to win its second consecutive NFL championship. DuMont continued televising the Thanksgiving rivalry through 1955.

On November 22, 1956, CBS began its own Thanksgiving football broadcasting tradition with another Lions-Packers matchup. Although historical accounts differ on which early broadcast qualifies as the first fully national Thanksgiving telecast, there is no disputing Detroit’s central role in establishing televised Thanksgiving football.

8. Detroit Ruined What Could Have Been a Perfect Season for Vince Lombardi

The 1972 Miami Dolphins are celebrated for completing the NFL’s only perfect season of the Super Bowl era. A decade earlier, Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers were pursuing perfection before encountering the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

On November 22, 1962, Detroit’s defensive front overwhelmed Green Bay in a 26-14 victory that became known as the Thanksgiving Day Massacre. The Lions repeatedly sacked quarterback Bart Starr and built a 26-0 advantage before the Packers scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Green Bay finished the regular season 13-1 and defeated the New York Giants to win the NFL championship. Detroit was responsible for the Packers’ only defeat.

Had Green Bay won that afternoon and every subsequent game as it did, Lombardi’s 1962 Packers would have completed an undefeated championship season. Instead, Detroit delivered one of the greatest victories in franchise history.

On November 25, 1965, the Lions hosted the Baltimore Colts at Tiger Stadium. The teams played to a 24-24 tie, but the game is also remembered for something that had nothing to do with the final score.

CBS used the Thanksgiving matchup for its first color broadcast of a regular-season NFL game. It represented another major development in the history of professional football broadcasting.

Color television was still a relatively new luxury for many American households at the time. For viewers fortunate enough to own a color television set, Detroit’s Honolulu Blue and Silver could be appreciated in an entirely different way.

10. A Thanksgiving Game Finished Without Either Team Scoring a Touchdown

In 1968, the Lions hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at Tiger Stadium under dreadful playing conditions. The game became known as the Thanksgiving Mud Bowl, and neither offense managed to reach the end zone.

According to CBS Sports’ historical Thanksgiving broadcast retrospective, the miserable playing conditions resulted from 36 consecutive hours of rain in the Detroit area. Players were forced to navigate a playing surface that had essentially turned into a giant mud pit.

Philadelphia kicker Sam Baker accounted for all the scoring with four field goals in a 12-0 Eagles victory. The combined 12 points remain the lowest scoring total in Detroit’s Thanksgiving history.

The next time someone complains about the quality of football being played inside Ford Field, imagine spending Thanksgiving watching two teams battle through the mud without scoring a single touchdown. Lions fans in 1968 actually experienced it.

11. Bill Belichick Once Coached the Lions on Thanksgiving

Long before Bill Belichick became a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach with the New England Patriots, he spent time working for the Detroit Lions. He joined the organization in 1976 and remained with the franchise in 1977.

Belichick worked with Detroit’s special teams before adding responsibilities involving the tight ends and wide receivers. He was only 24 years old when he joined the Lions’ coaching staff.

Detroit defeated Buffalo 27-14 on Thanksgiving in 1976 before losing to Chicago 31-14 the following year. Belichick experienced both holiday victories and defeats with the Lions long before becoming one of the most successful head coaches in NFL history.

Detroit’s Thanksgiving sidelines have been home to some remarkable football minds over the years. Few fans probably realize that Belichick was once among them.

12. O.J. Simpson Broke an NFL Record Against Detroit and Still Lost

On Thanksgiving in 1976, Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson rushed for an astonishing 273 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions. At the time, it was the most rushing yards any NFL player had recorded in a single game.

Despite Simpson’s historic performance, Detroit defeated Buffalo 27-14. Lions running back Dexter Bussey also enjoyed a productive afternoon, helping Detroit overcome Simpson’s extraordinary performance.

Simpson’s single-game rushing record lasted until Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton rushed for 275 yards in 1977. However, Simpson’s 273-yard performance remains one of the most remarkable individual accomplishments in Thanksgiving football history.

Imagine a modern NFL running back gaining 273 yards on the ground and scoring twice while his team loses by 13 points. On Thanksgiving in Detroit, it actually happened.

13. The Lions Once Lost a Thanksgiving Overtime Game Without Playing an Offensive Snap

In 1980, Detroit and Chicago finished regulation tied 17-17 at the Pontiac Silverdome. Unfortunately for Lions fans, overtime ended almost as quickly as it began.

Chicago return specialist Dave Williams returned the opening kickoff of overtime 95 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bears a 23-17 victory. Detroit never received an offensive possession in the extra period.

The Lions had previously held a 17-3 advantage before allowing Chicago to rally in the fourth quarter. Instead of celebrating a comfortable Thanksgiving victory, Detroit fans watched one of the most abrupt endings in NFL history.

There have been some painful conclusions to Thanksgiving games over the years, but few can compete with watching an entire afternoon of football come to an end on the opening kickoff of overtime. For longtime Lions fans, the name Dave Williams still brings back some unpleasant memories.

14. Lawrence Taylor Produced One of His Greatest Career Highlights Against the Lions

On Thanksgiving in 1982, the Lions and New York Giants were locked in a low-scoring defensive battle. Future Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor changed everything with a single play.

Taylor intercepted Detroit quarterback Gary Danielson and returned the football 97 yards for a touchdown. The Giants won 13-6, and the interception return became one of the signature highlights of Taylor’s legendary NFL career.

Taylor’s touchdown was the only touchdown scored by either team that afternoon. Detroit’s offense had to settle for two field goals, while Taylor provided the decisive play for New York.

Thanksgiving in Detroit has showcased some of the greatest players in NFL history. Unfortunately, Lions fans have occasionally had to watch opposing superstars create their most memorable moments.

15. A Player Who Broke Detroit’s Heart on Thanksgiving Eventually Joined the Lions

The Green Bay Packers entered their 1986 Thanksgiving matchup against Detroit with a disappointing 2-10 record. Nevertheless, the teams produced an unforgettable offensive shootout at the Silverdome.

With Green Bay trailing 40-37 in the closing moments, Packers receiver and return specialist Walter Stanley returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown with just 41 seconds remaining. Green Bay escaped with a 44-40 victory.

Stanley also caught four passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, meaning he accounted for three touchdowns during the Packers’ victory. It was one of the greatest individual performances by an opposing player in Detroit’s Thanksgiving history.

The story took an interesting turn three years later when Stanley joined the Lions in 1989. The player responsible for one of Detroit’s most frustrating Thanksgiving defeats eventually found himself wearing Honolulu Blue and Silver.

16. Barry Sanders’ Greatest Thanksgiving Performance Came During a Massive Comeback

Most Lions fans remember Sanders rushing for 167 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit’s 55-20 demolition of the Bears on Thanksgiving in 1997. What they may not remember is that Chicago controlled much of the first half.

The Bears led 17-3 during the second quarter and took a 20-17 advantage into halftime. Detroit responded by outscoring Chicago 38-0 in the second half, turning a competitive game into an extraordinary blowout.

Sanders also passed Eric Dickerson for second place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list during the game. The performance was another milestone in a season that saw Sanders rush for 2,053 yards and share NFL MVP honors with Brett Favre.

Detroit’s 55 points remain its highest scoring total in a Thanksgiving game. Considering the Lions trailed at halftime, the final margin is even more remarkable.

17. A Thanksgiving Coin Toss Forced the NFL to Change Its Procedures

The Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers were tied 16-16 when their 1998 Thanksgiving game went to overtime. What followed was perhaps the most famous coin toss in NFL history.

Steelers running back Jerome Bettis, a Detroit native, and referee Phil Luckett disagreed over which side of the coin Bettis had called. Luckett awarded possession to Detroit, and Jason Hanson eventually kicked a 42-yard field goal to secure a 19-16 Lions victory.

The controversy resulted in changes to the NFL’s coin-toss procedures, including requiring team captains to make their selection before the coin was flipped. The league took steps to reduce the possibility of similar misunderstandings.

Only in Detroit could a Thanksgiving coin toss become a permanent part of NFL history. It remains a story that Steelers fans probably enjoy considerably less than Lions fans do.

18. Tom Brady Completed the First Pass of His NFL Career Against the Lions on Thanksgiving

Before Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls, earned three NFL MVP awards, and became arguably the greatest quarterback in football history, he was a sixth-round draft pick sitting on New England’s bench. His NFL debut came against the Detroit Lions on November 23, 2000.

According to the New England Patriots’ official historical game notes, Brady entered the game late in the fourth quarter in relief of Drew Bledsoe. He completed one of three passes, connecting with tight end Rod Rutledge for six yards.

The Lions defeated the Patriots 34-9 that afternoon. Brady’s six passing yards represented his entire regular-season passing total as a rookie.

A quarterback whose NFL regular-season career began with six passing yards at the Silverdome eventually retired with 89,214 passing yards. Detroit had unknowingly provided the setting for the beginning of one of the greatest careers in professional sports history.

19. Joey Harrington Finally Had His Thanksgiving Moment, Against the Lions

Joey Harrington experienced plenty of frustration during his four seasons as Detroit’s quarterback. However, one of his most memorable Thanksgiving performances came after he left the franchise.

In 2006, Harrington returned to Ford Field as quarterback of the Miami Dolphins and threw three touchdown passes in a 27-10 victory over his former team. The performance came during his fifth consecutive Thanksgiving appearance in Detroit.

Miami had won four consecutive games following its victory over the Lions, doubling Harrington’s longest winning streak during his time in Detroit. For a quarterback who endured considerable criticism throughout his Lions tenure, it was a particularly satisfying afternoon.

After years of disappointing results in Detroit, Harrington finally had a memorable Thanksgiving performance at Ford Field. Unfortunately for Lions fans, it came while he was wearing a Miami Dolphins uniform.

20. A Lions Coach’s Challenge Flag Changed an NFL Replay Rule

During Detroit’s 2012 Thanksgiving matchup against Houston, Texans running back Justin Forsett appeared to be tackled but got back up and continued running for an 81-yard touchdown. Replays showed that Forsett should have been ruled down by contact.

Lions head coach Jim Schwartz threw his challenge flag, but because scoring plays were automatically reviewed, the rules at the time prohibited the challenge. Even worse, Schwartz’s improper challenge prevented the officials from conducting the automatic review.

The touchdown stood, and Houston eventually won 34-31 in overtime. Matthew Stafford’s 441-yard passing performance was overshadowed by one of the most frustrating officiating controversies in franchise history.

The NFL subsequently changed its replay procedures so an improperly thrown challenge flag would no longer eliminate an otherwise automatic review. Fourteen years after the Jerome Bettis coin-toss controversy, Thanksgiving football in Detroit had once again prompted the league to change its procedures.

Nearly a Century of Thanksgiving Memories

The Detroit Lions will add another chapter to their remarkable Thanksgiving history on November 26, 2026, when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. The matchup will continue a rivalry that dates back to Detroit’s inaugural Thanksgiving game in 1934, and Dan Campbell is already embracing the opportunity.

Lions executive Rod Wood has previously emphasized the importance of Detroit’s Thanksgiving tradition. The annual game remains one of the franchise’s most recognizable connections to generations of football fans.

This year’s game will also carry additional emotional significance following the passing of Martha Firestone Ford, with the organization planning several special tributes to its longtime matriarch. Her life spanned nearly the entire history of Detroit Lions Thanksgiving football.

From mysterious trophies and record-breaking performances to controversial coin tosses and the debut of Tom Brady, Thanksgiving football in Detroit has never lacked interesting stories. Ninety-two years after the tradition began, there is still no telling what Lions fans might witness next.

Be honest, Lions fans: How many of these 20 Thanksgiving facts did you already know? And what is your favorite Detroit Lions Thanksgiving memory?