20 ‘Most-trolled’ NFL players on Instagram study includes Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes

The trolls on social media are alive and well and they always will be.
But have you ever wondered which NFL players are the most-trolled?
Well, according to a “study” published by The Action Network, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the most negative comments written about him on Instagram but Josh Norman (formerly of the Buffalo Bills) had the highest percentage of negative comments.
To be honest, we are surprised that Aaron Rodgers is not higher on this list.
|Player
|Total posts written about the player
|% of the posts that were negative
|Josh Norman
|57,506
|22.10%
|Aaron Donald
|141,412
|21.60%
|Jalen Hurts
|171,043
|20.10%
|Derek Carr
|292,736
|17.50%
|Deandre Hopkins
|117,777
|17.10%
|Tyrann Mathieu
|60,328
|15.20%
|Tom Brady
|4,870,126
|15.20%
|Drew Brees
|766,454
|13.90%
|Deshaun Watson
|553,021
|13.80%
|Carson Wentz
|251,815
|12.90%
|Odell Beckham Jr
|183,292
|12.60%
|Joe Burrow
|204,437
|12.50%
|Jalen Ramsey
|111,403
|12.50%
|Derrick Henry
|265,400
|11.70%
|Lamar Jackson
|363,621
|10.80%
|Tyreek Hill
|281,250
|10.50%
|Patrick Mahomes
|1,360,728
|10.40%
|Cam Newton
|597,619
|9.19%
|Russell Wilson
|461,486
|8.46%
|Aaron Rodgers
|875,639
|7.12%