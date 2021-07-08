20 ‘Most-trolled’ NFL players on Instagram study includes Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes

Sharing is caring!

The trolls on social media are alive and well and they always will be.

But have you ever wondered which NFL players are the most-trolled?

Well, according to a “study” published by The Action Network, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the most negative comments written about him on Instagram but Josh Norman (formerly of the Buffalo Bills) had the highest percentage of negative comments.

To be honest, we are surprised that Aaron Rodgers is not higher on this list.

Player Total posts written about the player % of the posts that were negative Josh Norman 57,506 22.10% Aaron Donald 141,412 21.60% Jalen Hurts 171,043 20.10% Derek Carr 292,736 17.50% Deandre Hopkins 117,777 17.10% Tyrann Mathieu 60,328 15.20% Tom Brady 4,870,126 15.20% Drew Brees 766,454 13.90% Deshaun Watson 553,021 13.80% Carson Wentz 251,815 12.90% Odell Beckham Jr 183,292 12.60% Joe Burrow 204,437 12.50% Jalen Ramsey 111,403 12.50% Derrick Henry 265,400 11.70% Lamar Jackson 363,621 10.80% Tyreek Hill 281,250 10.50% Patrick Mahomes 1,360,728 10.40% Cam Newton 597,619 9.19% Russell Wilson 461,486 8.46% Aaron Rodgers 875,639 7.12%