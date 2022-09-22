20 Never Before Seen Moments In Sports [Video]

As I was browsing YouTube earlier this morning, I started looking into some of the most-viewed sports videos, and the one you are about to see titled “20 Never Before Seen Moments In Sports” caught my attention.
Though I actually have seen a few of these clips before, most of them were new to me and I hope you enjoy them!
Here are the clips you will see in the video:
- Soccer manager Luis Van Gall pretends to get pushed in front of this referee when no one even touched him.
- Two gymnasts almost clashed together, surprisingly there was enough room.
- A Baseball player throws the bat behind him like usual, until he looked back and notices it stood upright.
- Watch as this martial arts girl takes down her opponent with a special technique, called a scissors kick.
- Just a regular game of playing basketball, until the ball managed to bounce 6 times before going into the hoop.
- This ski Jumper did something not many people can do. He gave his friend a high five upside down while in the air.
- In the middle of a baseball game, this mascot taunted a security guard, until he had enough.
- When the team in white thought they had won, the kid on the opposite team made a full-court shot just seconds before the buzzer.
- A tennis player told the ball girl to peel his banana, but the umpire didn’t allow it and told him to do it himself.
- There’s a female wrestling competition in Spain called Cholita wrestling, where the fighters are required to wear dresses.
- The creepy character from the hit movie The Ring was brought out on the baseball field in Japan, to throw her first baseball pitch.
- During this woman’s basketball shoot-around, they couldn’t help but keep on scoring one after another.
- A funny incident happened between two soccer players in the middle of a game. Both of their shoelaces tangled up and they were unable to play.
- This runner holds the Guinness World Record for running 100 meters like a dog.
- A real octopus was thrown onto the ice rink by a fan during a hockey game and was quickly picked up by one of the workers.
- There’s a Japanese festival where they ride logs coming fast down the hill. They do this as a tradition every 6 years.
- Here is playing a soccer game but with a twist. This is called Cycle-ball, where you get to ride and hit the ball with your tires.
- An insane dodge move was captured during a game of dodgeball by one of the students.
- There’s a goalkeeper named Rene Higuita that deflects the ball using the back end of his feet. He calls it the scorpion kick.
- During this soccer match the wind decided to help out the team, and score a goal against the goalkeeper.
