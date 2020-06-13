2002 Stanley Cup Champion Red Wings set a record not seen since 1979

There will likely never be another NHL team assembled as the 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings, which featured a whopping ten future Hall of Fame individuals, including head coach Scotty Bowman.

In fact, the 2002 Stanley Cup winning squad set a record in doing so that hadn’t been seen since 1979 by the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 1979 Super Bowl winning Steelers also had 10 future Hall of Fame individuals, including head coach Chuck Noll.

Of course, in today’s salary cap era, the likelihood of boasting a roster filled with so many future Hall of Fame players is remote, making what the 2002 team accomplished all the more special.