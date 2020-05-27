2010’s All-Decade Underrated team includes 2 Detroit Lions

By now, you have probably seen a handful of All-Decade teams for the 2010s but have you seen an All-Decade Underrated team?

If not, Sports Illustrated has you covered as they released their 2010’s All-Decade Underrated team and it just so happens to include a pair of Detroit Lions.

Both Lions players (one current and one former) are included on SI’s All-Decade Underrated offense.

Those players are quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Golden Tate.

Here is a look at the All-Decade Underrated offense.